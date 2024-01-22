Home page World

Snapchat+ members now have the option to select additional custom app icons. Tech guru Jonah Manzano gives his first insights on X.

Snapchat, the popular social media platform alongside Instagram and threads, has always used innovative features to shape the way we communicate and design our digital identities. Now, with the launch of Snapchat+, the company is taking things a step further and offering paying users exclusive features that further customize the personal and interactive experience. Last led Snapchat+ new AI features including custom image generation, advanced selfie options and image enhancement, exclusive to subscribers.

Personalized app icons: Snapchat logo on the home screen can be changed

The latest updates to Snapchat+ include a selection of personalized app icons, allowing users to customize the appearance of the Snapchat app on their devices. With a library of ever-growing design options, Snapchat+ subscribers can choose between different styles like tie-dye, nighttime beach vibes, and pixelated designs. This ability to customize the app icon represents a new level of personalization and allows users to make their phones even more personal.

In addition to the app icons, Snapchat+ users can expand their Bitmoji backgrounds with new, special designs such as shiny gold or a “beach paradise”. These personalized backgrounds add additional personality and style to users' Bitmojis.

Expanded personalization options: Young target groups continue to be strongly addressed

Other exclusive Snapchat+ features include Priority Story Replies, which allow subscribers to enjoy higher visibility when replying to Snaps from well-known personalities. With the Post View Emoji, users can select an emoji that will be shown to friends after viewing a snap – essentially as a personal signature.

Snapchat+ seems to be particularly attractive to young users. Studies show that Snapchat users are less likely to be active on other social networks, making the platform an important channel for targeting, especially among the younger generation.

Snapchat+'s new features are more than just cosmetic additions; They offer users the opportunity to further personalize their digital presence and thus express their individual personality in the digital world. For a monthly fee of $3.99, users can benefit from these and other exclusive features that take their Snapchat experience to a new level. Most recently, the company tested an ad-free version of Snapchat in Australia.