Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/18/2024 – 15:06

A 28-year-old man, born in Moldova, a country in eastern Europe, was shot after suffering a robbery in Vila Olímpia, south of São Paulo, on the night of last Friday, 16th.

The victim was with a friend on Rua Quatá, at the entrance of a building, when she was approached by the suspects on two motorcycles.

One of the robbers stole the foreigner's watch and then shot the man after a physical struggle between them. The victim had to be taken to Hospital das Clínicas, where she was admitted in critical condition. The patient's health status was not reported.

One of the suspects involved in the crime, an 18-year-old man, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, the 17th, according to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP).

The Civil Police are investigating the case, which was registered at the 27th DP (Campo Belo) as an attempted robbery.

According to the police report, shortly before the foreigner suffered the attempted robbery, a cell phone theft was recorded against an Uber driver, also on Rua Quatá, approximately 400 meters away from the entrance where the victim was.

There is no confirmation that the perpetrators of the crime are the same in both incidents. But, in both cases, the suspects were disguised as delivery men, with motorcycles, helmets and backpacks used for the food delivery service.

At the place where the crime took place, a bottle of soda was seized, which was with one of the people involved, and which had fallen during the incident.