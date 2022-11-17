Being Switzerland one of the main European investors in Mexico, a working visit was carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) to this country.

Last Tuesday, Bernardo Aguilar Calvo Director General for Europe SREmet with Mirko Giuliettidirector of the Americas Division of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, officials from both countries highlighted the economic exchange between the two countries, recalling that Switzerland, from 1999 to June 2022, accumulated FDI is 9.25 billion dollars.

Likewise, this country is the first commercial partner of Mexico among the countries of the European Free Trade Association (SwissIceland, Liechtenstein and Norway), with a total bilateral trade of 3 thousand 324 million dollars in 2021.

The labor visit was carried out on the occasion of the XIII meeting of the Mexico-Switzerland Political Consultation Mechanism, held on November 15, 2022.

Meeting with Mexican scientists in Switzerland and investors looking for an opportunity in Mexico

As part of the activities in Bern, Bernardo Aguilar Calvo had a meeting with Mexican scientists and academics who are based in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Mexicans living in Swiss They explained the professional activities they carry out in both countries and the challenges they have had to face in their professional careers abroad.

Likewise, the person in charge for Europe of the Mexican Foreign Ministryhad a meeting with the Swiss business community that seeks invest in mexico.

Discussed the priorities of the economic development in Mexicothe sectors that are being promoted and the main infrastructure projects that are currently being implemented.

They recognize rapprochement between Switzerland and Mexico

The Mexican representative, Aguilar Calvo, recognized the high level of representation of Swiss at the Mondiacult 2022 conference, held from September 28 to 30, where Mexico was host.

On that occasion, the Swiss Vice President Alain Berset participated, where they congratulated themselves on the bilateral collaboration in the protection of cultural heritage and restitution of cultural assets.

Aguilar thanked Switzerland for its support for the VII Youth Meeting of the Pacific Alliance, held on October 20 and 21 in Mexico City, an event in which more than 200,000 young people from Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru They discussed and exchanged experiences on increasing cooperation and job placement, in order to contribute to the productivity and competitiveness of the four countries.

Bernardo Aguilar and Mirko Giulietti also talked about coincidences and topics of common interest for Mexico Y Swiss.

The general director for Europe endorsed Mexico’s congratulations for the election of Swiss as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2023-2024 and reiterated the willingness of the Mexican Foreign Ministry to exchange points of view and information with the Swiss side on issues of common interest, such as the dynamics and improvement of the working methods of the Security Council, women, peace and security, humanitarian assistance and the protection of civilians, among others.

The senior officials agreed that the diplomacy and management of the Mexican Foreign Ministry and the counterpart department of Swiss They have contributed to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.