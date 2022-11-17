Thursday, November 17, 2022
Sports schedule for Thursday, November 17

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in Sports
0


nba

nba

nba

Friendly matches, tennis and NBA.

ESPN
5 pm: friendly match, Ghana vs. Swiss

espn 2
8 am: day of the ATP Tour finals
11 am: friendly match, Jordan vs. Spain
2:45 p.m.: Ireland vs. Norway

ESPN 3
3 am: first day of the Golf Championship
3 pm: ATP Tour final day

nba
channel 675
10:30 p.m.: Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers.

Sports

Recommended

