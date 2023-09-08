Shcherbina: representatives of 10 countries, including the DPRK, are expected at the WEF-2023

At the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok in 2023, delegations from Belarus, Vietnam, India, Kazakhstan, China, North Korea, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore and the Philippines are expected. Vera Shcherbina, First Vice-Governor, Chairman of the Government of Primorsky Territory, announced this on the air of the TV channel “Public Television of Primorye”, reports RIA News.

She noted that foreign visitors of the forum participate in the business program, their meetings are also planned both at the level of the governor and with government representatives.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the WEF plenary session on September 12. He noted that the head of state would visit the Far East. “As always, these will be very, very eventful days. I can only say that the plenary will be on September 12th. It is scheduled for three hours Vladivostok time,” Peskov said. The press secretary of the Russian leader admitted that an interesting discussion awaits the participants of the Eastern Economic Forum.

VIII Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. Its motto will be “On the path to cooperation, peace and prosperity.”