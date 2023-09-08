Armando Benedetti reappeared in the Metropolitan of Barranquilla and was booed

Congressman Agmeth Escaf was not the only one who spent an uncomfortable moment in the stands of the Metropolitano stadium, where the Colombian team faced Venezuela, in the first game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Former ambassador Armando Benedetti was also crazy about fans.

Unlike the discussion that the Escaf representative had, which was initially believed to have been only for a few chairs, with relatives of the player Luis Díaz, that of former senator Benedetti, apparently, it was by his mere presence in the state since he was sitting.

“Get out Benedetti! Get out Benedetti! Get him out!” the fans yelled at him, while he remained impassive in his seat, without speaking to anyone and with his eyes on the pitch.

Escaf spoke after a discussion with the family of Luis Díaz

Congressman Agmeth Escaf pointed out that the dispute was not only about the location – which he claims to have bought – but that he had already received attacks for his work from several fans before.

“(…) the truth is that it was not just a question of seats. In fact, I arrived and there were no free seats because they had been taken despite being numbered seats, but the problem arose since I arrived in the area of ​​those stands, long before demanding my positions,” said the representative.

