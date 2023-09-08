Armando Benedetti reappeared in the Metropolitan of Barranquilla and was booed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Armando Benedetti at the Metropolitan Stadium.
Armando Benedetti at the Metropolitan Stadium.
The former ambassador to Venezuela was crazy in the stands of the Barranquillero stadium.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Congressman Agmeth Escaf was not the only one who spent an uncomfortable moment in the stands of the Metropolitano stadium, where the Colombian team faced Venezuela, in the first game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Former ambassador Armando Benedetti was also crazy about fans.
(You can read: María Antonia Pardo denounces harassment and mistreatment in the Barranquilla stadium)
Unlike the discussion that the Escaf representative had, which was initially believed to have been only for a few chairs, with relatives of the player Luis Díaz, that of former senator Benedetti, apparently, it was by his mere presence in the state since he was sitting.
“Get out Benedetti! Get out Benedetti! Get him out!” the fans yelled at him, while he remained impassive in his seat, without speaking to anyone and with his eyes on the pitch.
Escaf spoke after a discussion with the family of Luis Díaz
Congressman Agmeth Escaf pointed out that the dispute was not only about the location – which he claims to have bought – but that he had already received attacks for his work from several fans before.
(We recommend: Shakira smiles: decision of justice will affect the love of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía)
“(…) the truth is that it was not just a question of seats. In fact, I arrived and there were no free seats because they had been taken despite being numbered seats, but the problem arose since I arrived in the area of those stands, long before demanding my positions,” said the representative.
You can also read:
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Armando #Benedetti #reappeared #Metropolitan #Barranquilla #booed
Leave a Reply