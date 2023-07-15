Do you hate your employer’s orders? You will be RELEASED with no LIQUIDATION for this habitual conduct

Prognosticos para la Asistencia Pública held this Friday the raffle favored by the bookmaker, Melate, Revancha and Revanchita that today has an accumulated bag of 309 million pesos.

Melate, Revancha y Revanchita is the darling of Pronósticos and this game is held on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday after the close of sales, which runs automatically at 9:15 p.m.

This raffle has a participation cost of 30 pesos and to play you just have to randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is called an additional number.

Results Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

Melate|

Rematch|

revenge |

To win, the numbers on your flyer must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, the greater your prize.

