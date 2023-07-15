Everything is ready for the Tigres team to close the signing of the Mexican soccer player Ozziel Herrera. The still element of the Atlas Foxes, is only one signature away from being part of the university team.
According to information from the journalist Carlos Ponce De Leondirector of the sports newspaper Récord, the ‘U’ group has already put a juicy million-dollar offer on the table, with the sole intention of convincing the Guadalajara high command to let their jewel go.
“The Foxes’ board is still trying to resist the cannonade of Tigres tickets by Ozziel, who has already arranged to go to the North through his agent Bunge. They will be portrayed for losing a two-time champion attack: first Quiñones, then Furch and now Herrera. Command Mr Money.”, he wrote.
On the other hand, the Tigres coach, Robert Dante Siboldimade clear the manifest interest of those in long pants of the feline group.
“The board is managing it, it is not yet closed, it is a player like what we were managing at the time, it was one more on the list, it is not the last or definitive one, there are more options, it adapts perfectly to what we are looking to strengthen the position, he can play both on the wing and inside”, commented the Uruguayan strategist.
It is expected to be in the following days when there is more information about it. Likewise, it is difficult for Atlas executives to reject the million-dollar offer that has been offered to them. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
