My lonely old wandering complaints against modernity in football already sound as monotonous as the voice of Lee marvin in The legend of the nameless city. My ideas also seem like “rain gurgling down a rusty pipe”, as I said, scared by that gargle, the angelic Jean seberg in the movie of Joshua logan. But, as it also ends up happening with Wandering starWonderful tune of the bearded gold digger, I end up liking these grunts, my own complaints, my intimate old man effluvia.

The Italian parliament has just approved a motion from the party of Berlusconi, Forza Italy (there are these to name anything), which gives the name of Paolo rossi to the Rome olympic stadium, shared headquarters of the two teams in the capital, Lazio Y Rome. Rossi (1956-2020), Italian soccer hero, top scorer for Spain World Cup 82, a noble and friendly guy who put a child’s face on goal azzurro, however, was born in the Tuscany and he never played for any team in the capital.

The controversy, sterile because, whatever the decrees call it, for Laziales and Romanists it will always be “L’Ollympic”, it is universal, and we have lived it for partisan reasons with the stadium of the Cadiz or, out of institutional affection for the idol, in Gijon with The Molinón-Enrique Castro Quini, at a time when advertising continues to baptize stadiums with impunity everywhere.

The brands know that, when they arrive with their claws at the newly built stadium, they end up triumphing, while the sponsorship lasts, as in the Wanda (Metropolitan), but they have it more complicated to leave their mark with the traditional temples: Do you remember the Reyno de Navarra from The Sadar? What is striking is that in these times in which everyone is free to change their name, change their identity or gender, politicians come to stick their big hands in the football fields, one of the few areas in which the fan he remains sovereign of his own voice. I insist on dreaming that soccer is a twilight western where friendship for the ball triumphs, but reality is much more like a science-fiction dystopia where everything is paid in parné or in votes.