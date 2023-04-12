Partly cloudy, without precipitation and up to 19 degrees Celsius – this weather is expected by the Moscow region on Wednesday, April 12. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will vary in the range of +17…+19 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +4.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from +14 to +19 degrees, at night it will get colder to +1.

Wind of variable directions is predicted during the day at a speed of 2–7 m/s, at night – a northeast wind, its speed will be 5–10 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 749 mmHg.

Earlier, on April 10, the scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand predicted a 5-6 degree cold snap compared to the middle of the week in the capital by Easter.

On the same day, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that this week, residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region will mostly experience warm weather with temperatures up to +16 degrees, but a cold snap is expected by the end of the week.

Before that, on April 7, Vilfand predicted warming up to +16…+18 degrees in Moscow, which is 4-6 degrees above the norm.