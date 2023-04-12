The high inflation of the last two years has only increased the damage caused by the pandemic on domestic economies. Seven out of ten Spanish households, 73%, had difficulties saving money during 2022, compared to 66% in 2021 and 60% in 2020, while the percentage of families with “serious” obstacles to reaching the end month was 11% last year, almost double that of 2020, according to data published yesterday in the April magazine ‘OCU Compra Maestra’.

In this sense, the economic difficulties have been concentrated in Andalusia, where 81% of households observe obstacles to saving, followed by the Canary Islands (80%), Galicia and the Balearic Islands (78% in each case) and Castilla-La Mancha (75%). %).

Likewise, the family solvency index, which measures the ability of families to face household expenses weighted according to their relevance to their domestic economy as a whole, has decreased in all the autonomous communities, except in Murcia, the Basque Country, Asturias and the Canary Islands, which have seen the situation improve. Specifically, it increased last year to 47.7% in the Region, ranking as the fourth community with the highest solvency nationwide. The Basque Country leads the classification, followed by Catalonia and Castilla y León. In addition, 53% of those surveyed considered that paying for electricity, gas and water supplies is also a difficult expense to face, while 48% of families find it difficult to face the acquisition of fresh food, such as meat and the fish.

For this reason, the OCU calls for increasing direct aid to vulnerable consumers, especially in households with children and unemployed parents, who are among the most affected, in addition to automating them by creating a registry of vulnerable families. The consumer organization estimates that around half of potential beneficiaries still do not receive the aid to which they are entitled, either due to difficulties in managing them or due to ignorance.