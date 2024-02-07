Ford presented the updated version of the Puma. The compact SUV from the US car manufacturer has been renewed from several points of view: exterior design, interior style, but also engine range, in particular for the top ST variant. Which will no longer be able to count on the 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 197 HP: Ford has in fact decided to remove it from the line-up, leaving room exclusively for a less powerful 1.0-litre unit, producing 168PS.

Goodbye manual gearbox for the ST

A farewell from a certain double point of view: in addition to the engine mentioned above, the ST variant also loses the possibility of being equipped with a manual transmissionsince the new 1.0-liter unit, launched last year as an option and equipped with 48 Volt light hybrid technologycan only be combined with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Reduced performance

In any case, the performances have changed: the new Ford Puma ST is now able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds, therefore one second slower of the previous version.

Waiting for the electric

Looking at the rest of the range, the updated Ford Puma remains available in the standard version with a 124 or 148 HP mild hybrid engine, although only the base model remains available with a six-speed manual gearbox. Waiting for the fully electric version of Puma: Ford has confirmed that it will be called E-Genand which will debut by the end of this year.

Design and interiors

As for the design, however, the main updates concern the front, with a new Ford logo in the center of the grille and a restyling of the LED headlightsand the interiors, with the adoption of a new 12″ floating touch display which houses the latest generation Sync 4 infotainment system, which according to the US brand boasts the double the computing power than that available on the previous model. Finally, the 12.8″ digital instrument panel with high definition graphics located behind the steering wheel is also new.