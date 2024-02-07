Every Sanremo host has always amazed everyone on the Ariston stage. Marco Mengoni with the skirt is no exception.

Marco Mengoni he brought his authenticity to the Ariston stage, truly enjoying his first experience as host at the Sanremo Festival. Not only big names and breathtaking looks, but also performances of a true champion (which he is, as a winner of Sanremo twice, last year with Two lives and in 2013 with The essential).

The singer thrilled the city at the Italian Song Festival par excellence with his performances, hilarious moments and irony. Mengoni has confirmed himself for the umpteenth time, on a truly important stage, as a style icon.

On the first evening of the Festival, alongside Amadeus, chosen as “co-co” (abbreviated for co-host), Mengoni presented himself with different looks trendy. Between one scene and another, between one break and another in the course of the musical festival, the singer-songwriter is completely at play, proving to be a skilled conductor.

The showman's performance comes in spite of his note shyness and insecurity, a fact witnessed by Fiorello – yes, a showman comfortable on every stage – at the end of the Festival. At the night program which acts as an “after Festival”, theAristonello by Rosario Fiorello, the Sicilian comedian told how Mengoni was very agitated before his television appearances and during all the time spent behind the scenes at the Ariston.

Marco Mengoni's choice of clothing reflects his authenticity, wearing garments that guarantee him comfort and give him the opportunity to show his taste. Over the years, his style has become “lighter,” in tune with the general desire for lightness brought by the singer himself.

After spending a lot of time under pressure, Mengoni is truly at a new stage in his career and life. Now he seeks joy and fun wherever he can express his creativity. The of him is a playful approach, brought to Sanremo also with that coat and handbag look, which perfectly embodied her ironic streak. In a press conference, he stated:

I would like my clothes to convey the joy of living every moment.

It's not all a game, but also high fashion and personality. For the second part of the evening, the host opted for a total black by Fendi. Blazers and leather skirtsemi-transparent shirt and ankle boots.

Marco Mengoni has already given the opportunity to demonstrate his appreciation for the genderless look. He has already been seen wearing a skirt and boots while announcing the stadium tour scheduled for 2025. He is part of the revolution of conventions, and in doing so he also became the first host in the history of Sanremo to show off a skirt. He therefore surpasses the precedent set by Mahmood (who however was in the competition) during the duet with Blanco on “Brividi” in 2022.