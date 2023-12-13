It is the most classic of accidents that occurs in the city, in the middle of traffic. A door opens, and the motorcyclist or cyclist ends up on the ground under the astonished gaze of the car owner who had not noticed his arrival. To deal with this type of accident, which often involves vans that have to stop to make deliveries, Ford has developed the new Exit Warning technology available on board the new Transit Custom.

How does it work?

The system uses radar and sensors to identify oncoming bicycles, scooters and motorcycles, alerting the driver of their presence and the risk of a collision by opening the door. When the system detects a risk situation, outside LED indicators on the rear-view mirrors light up, while inside an acoustic signal is played and a warning is shown on the dashboard. To avoid unnecessary activation, the system only activates when other road users exceed 7 kilometers per hour. Exit Warning works on both sides of the vehicle, which is particularly useful in cases where the driver or other occupants exit the passenger side of the vehicle near a cycle lane parallel to the road.

Also available on other vehicles

Exit Warning technology is also available on the new Tourneo Custom multi-activity vehicle, for which protection extends to passengers exiting through the sliding side doors. And it will soon also debut on the new 100% electric crossover Ford Explorer and on other blue ovary vehicles during 2024. “Vans are the lifeblood of our cities,” says Hans Schep, general manager Ford Pro Europe. “We know that delivering hundreds of packages a day can be difficult and challenging for drivers, especially at this time of year. With Exit Warning, the new Transit Custom makes days behind the wheel safer for Ford Pro drivers and other road users.”