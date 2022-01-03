On January 1, it was released Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts in HBO Max. This special brought together the actors of the franchise to talk about some of their best moments in the filming of the movies, but the author of the books, JK Rowling, was not present during this meeting and now we know why.

As you probably already know, Rowling has been involved in various scandals due to her transphobic comments, to the point that not even WB Games wanted her to get involved in the development of Hogwart’s Legacy, the next AAA game in the franchise. Many thought that Rowling he was absent from Return to hogwarts because of this, but apparently it wasn’t.

According to sources close to the public relations team of RowlingIt was her decision not to have participated in this special meeting, however, it has nothing to do with her previous comments about sex and gender. These sources did not want to give more details about it, so we will have to settle for a half answer.

And is that Rowling yes it was shown in clips and photographs in Return to hogwarts from when she was involved in the production of the movies, as well as a few mentions. But as such he did not have a physical presence with the rest of the cast.

Editor’s note: Honestly, I think this Harry Potter special didn’t even need Rowling. Having the other actors participate, and listening to all their anecdotes, was enough to make it worth watching.

Via: Life & Style