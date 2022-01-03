The Antitrust reduces the sanctions of Apple and Amazon respectively by 20 and 10 million euros. The weekly bulletin states that “the amount of the penalties applicable to the Apple group is replaced with the value of 114,681,657 euros instead of 134,530,405 euros, and the amount of the penalties applicable to the Amazon group with the value of 58,592. 754 euros instead of 68,733,807 euros “.

The extent of the fines is reconsidered “due to a clerical error”, reads the provision that refers to the sanctions applied for an agreement restricting competition last November. The Antitrust Authority has also changed the payment deadline of the penalties: “They must be paid within thirty days from the notification of the provision, in place of the ninety-day deadline”, reads the document.