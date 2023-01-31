The American West Coast has long been a prime destination for aspiring software engineers looking to work among the elite and more lucrative in their profession, but the mass layoffs have created a pool of job seekers that Germany is eager to tap.

“They terminate their services and we hire them… We have several hundred positions available in the US, Europe and China,” said Rainer Zujiher, head of human resources at Carriad, a software company affiliated with automaker Volkswagen.

Fearing inflation and the prospects of recession, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta companies have collectively cut about 40,000 jobs.

The Bitcom Group said Germany had 137,000 job vacancies in the field of information technology.

The German government is working to simplify immigration rules and promote the prospect of easy citizenship to lure potential skilled immigrants, and authorities in German states are moving forward.

“I would like to cordially invite you to move to Bavaria,” Judith Gerlach, the minister for digitization in Bavaria, Germany’s wealthiest region, sent a message to those recently laid off via LinkedIn.

But German bureaucracy may present another challenge, with companies already reporting months-long delays in securing appointments for new employees seeking work permits.

“The bureaucracy in Germany severely hampers most highly qualified workers… especially if they don’t speak German,” said Diana Stolero of Berlin-based start-up Lindes.