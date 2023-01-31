BMW tries to look at the glass half full after the debut of its LMDh at the 24h of Daytona, the first event of the IMSA SportsCar Championship which over the weekend opened the 2023 season.

As the Bavarian company points out, only 188 days have passed since the first test carried out with the M Hybrid V8 at Varano de’ Melegari, a circuit that is very close to the headquarters of Dallara, i.e. the manufacturer of the German car chassis.

However, the debut was not objectively positive and BMW proved to be the slowest car in the GTP class, also resulting in the first new generation prototype to experience problems during a race that was certainly difficult and demanding for everyone.

After less than an hour, in fact, the #25 shared by Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon Van Der Linde and Colton Herta had to return to the pits due to a fault in the hybrid system, solved by the Team RLL technicians by replacing all the components about two and a half hours.

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The car then returned to racing without stopping, but it didn’t go beyond ninth place in its category given the flood of time lost and laps accumulated.

The #24 driven by Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann and Herta fared a little better, crossing the finish line sixth and with no particular problems (apart from a problem with the hybrid systems which affected the braking system), but suffering a decidedly slower pace than the opponents of the lot.

But, as we said at the beginning, BMW M Motorsport prefer not to turn up their noses in the face of such a sophisticated and above all ambitious project, given the particular aerodynamics they wanted to adopt with a front air intake that is certainly recognizable as BMW for marketing. but not very efficient from a performance point of view.

The goal is to take all the data collected in Florida and analyze it at home and then be ready for the next round of Sebring which will be held in mid-March.

#02 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook, #25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

“As expected, the 24 Hours of Daytona proved to be a great challenge but provided valuable experience. Naturally, we would have liked better results. For a long time, things have been looking good for the #24 car. concentration, drive consistently and not make mistakes. The drivers, engineers of BMW M Motorsport and BMW M Team RLL have succeeded,” said Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport.

“Unfortunately, it was mainly the common components of the hybrid system that caused us problems that we need to analyze together, especially with the #25, as we are far behind after having to replace numerous parts at the start of the race. It’s a real shame that our hard work over the last few weeks and months hasn’t been rewarded with a better result.”

“However, I am proud and grateful that we were able to make such great progress on the project in such a short time and cross the finish line with both M Hybrid V8s. Our ambition is to record victories and podiums. We are extremely motivated to draw the right conclusions from this race and to come back even stronger in Sebring”.

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Bobby Rahal, BMW M Team RLL Team Principal, added: “It wasn’t a win, but it feels like it. It’s been an extremely busy year, especially starting in October with testing. I have to say that testing is not been easy, but after the ROAR I had confidence because there was reliability and performance. I felt pretty good.”

“A lot can happen in 24 hours. Everyone kept working, it’s a shame we had problems with the #25 at the beginning of the race, but after that it worked very well. There were small problems, but we weren’t the Overall it was a good start for us and now we will work on that to be better at Sebring.”

Also from the driver’s side we try to look at the positive things to start again and show up in Sebring more prepared, as Eng states: “It was an honor for me to do Qualifying, the start and the final stint here at Daytona. It was very “It’s important for the team spirit to get to the checkered flag. We only had one small problem with our car.”

“Apart from that, there hasn’t been any contact with any other car, the team has done an impeccable job. The basis of the car is really good. Now we have to keep working on the set-up. Overall it was a great weekend. It’s great to be part of this project.”

#24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

De Phillippi adds: “It was the first 24 hour race for our GTP car, by far the one with the most hours run in a row, so that’s a hugely positive figure. Big thanks to the guys at RLL and to BMW M for the hard work put in. Going into the weekend we knew it was going to be difficult. We had to be realistic. That’s what we did and we focused on our work.”

“Now we have a huge amount of data to work with. We will try to develop it over the next month and a half to be more competitive at Sebring. It was our first test at the highest level of sportscar endurance racing. We still had a lot of fun at Daytona. This is a great result for me. Now we have to turn it into podiums and victories.”

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta Photo by: Bob Meyer

BMW M CEO Franciscus Van Meel: “The race weekend at Daytona was incredibly intense for everyone involved. My congratulations and thanks go to all team members of BMW M Motorsport and Team RLL. for their tireless work and the impressive motivation they show in this challenging project.”

“Unfortunately, the team had to deal with some problems during the race, which can happen with a new car like this. However, crossing the finish line with both V8 M Hybrids is a vital first step on the road to what will hopefully be a successful future”.

“The fact that our Chairman of the Board of Management came to Daytona demonstrates the great support enjoyed by the future-oriented LMDh program within the entire BMW Group and after this weekend there is the will to continue to do better “.