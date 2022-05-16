For the third day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, continues to accept the condolences of their Majesties, Excellencies, Highnesses and Excellencies, leaders of brotherly and friendly countries and heads of their delegations on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. His Highness accepted condolences at Al Mushrif Palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi, from His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Majesty Sultan Abdullah bin Sultan Ahmed Shah, King of Malaysia, His Excellency David Hurley, Governor General of Australia, His Royal Highness Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and His Excellency Ghazali Osmani, President of the Republic of the Islands. H.E. Roman Golovichenkoman, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, H.E. Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Amare Akira, Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Chang Ji-wen, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea, H.E. Ruslan Kazakbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, H.E. Abaker Manani, Minister of State for Chad, H.E. Adam Bakuro Zakari, representative of the President of the Republic of Benin and its ambassador to Riyadh. The leaders of the countries and their delegations offered their sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, and the honorable family of the Al Nahyan family, and to the people of the Emirates for the deceased great nation. To peace and peace, and continuous tireless efforts to consolidate security and stability for the peoples of the region and the world, following the path of his founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, since the establishment of the state. And condolences, besides His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were accepted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince The era of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for charitable and humanitarian works, and General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. And Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, and a number of the elders. Their Majesties, Excellencies, and Excellencies also congratulated the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of assuming the leadership of the UAE, wishing him success in carrying this trust and leading the country towards a new stage that maximizes its prosperity, gains and achievements for the good of the people of the UAE and the world. For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation to their Majesties, Excellencies, Highnesses and Excellencies for the sincere feelings they showed towards the UAE and its people in their loss. His Highness also extended his thanks and appreciation for the congratulations and wishes they expressed on his election as President of the State, wishing everyone well. Health and wellness, and their brotherly and friendly peoples, further progress and prosperity, and the continuation of the blessings of security, security and stability. – Ml