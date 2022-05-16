The Russian Government has organized this Monday a meeting in Moscow with the leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan; on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). According to a statement from the Kremlinthe meeting deals with “key issues of interaction within the framework of the CSTO, current international and regional problems, as well as measures to further improve the collective security system.”

During the meeting, Putin spoke about the possible entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO: “Russia has no problems with these countries, since its entry into NATO does not create a threat“. Later, he has detailed that, if enlargement is accompanied by the deployment of “military infrastructure”, Moscow will have to “react”. In this way, Russia gives its arm to twist after repeated threats to these two countries while they decided to join the Alliance.

“I hope that the Organization, which in recent years has become a full-fledged international structure, will continue to develop, considering the difficult times. But I would like to point out in this regard that both in 1992 and 2002 there were also difficult times, which never end,” Putin said at the beginning of the session.

“The organization plays a very important role in the post-Soviet space, a stabilizing role. I hope that in this regard its capabilities and influence on the situation in our area of ​​responsibility do nothing but increase“. Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan abstained from their vote in the vote in the UN Assembly to condemn the Russian invasion. Belarus, on the other hand, was one of only five countries that voted against condemning the Russian invasion. from Ukraine.

Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus, also explained during the meeting that “without a united front, the collective West will increase pressure on the post-Soviet space” and has described the West’s punishments as “infernal sanctions”.

They will sign a joint declaration to “intensify the coordination of actions at the international level”

Putin stated at the meeting that this Monday the CSTO countries will sign “a joint declaration” that “will reaffirm the determination” of the member countries of “to continue cooperating as partners in various areas of military construction and defense, and to intensify the coordination of actions in the international arena.” In addition, he assured that the measures “will serve to increase combat readiness and the level of coordination of military structures” and that “a whole series of joint exercises of our Organization in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan” are expected this fall. .

The Russian president took advantage of the meeting to once again point the finger at the United States: “The Pentagon has created dozens of biolaboratories and specialized centers in our common region, and are in no way dedicated to providing practical medical assistance to the population of the countries where they have started their activities. Their main task is to collect biological materials and study for their own purposes the details of the spread of dangerous viruses and diseases.

In addition, he again accuses Ukraine of being a country in which “the authorities encourage thousands of neo-Nazi torchlight processions with Nazi symbols” and considers NATO as a “foreign policy instrument” of the United States.