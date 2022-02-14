Guatemalan soccer player Marco Pablo Pappawho joined the selection of that Central American country in the past decade, He was sentenced this Monday to five years in prison for violence against womena crime of which he is a repeat offender for the third time under the law of the Central American country.

Conviction of a repeat offender

The First Court of Femicide of the Judicial Body This Monday, the Guatemalan imposed the sentence on the 33-year-old soccer player and former player of the local team, for a case of violence against her ex-partner, Andrea Aparicio.

The conviction corresponds to the second of three trials brought by Aparicio before the Guatemalan justice system in recent years against Pappa, always under charges of violence against women.

For the first case, the soccer player was sentenced on January 7, 2020 to five years in prison, commutable in exchange for a $1,200 fine, after pleading guilty to an assault on Aparicio in 2019.

The second case, for which This Monday he was sentenced to five years in prisonthis time unchangeable, pointed out to the athlete of assaulting his partner in July 2020, a crime for which he surrendered to justice on August 31 of the same year after several weeks on the run.

On June 25, Pappa was again accused of violence against women by Aparicio, this time inside the prison where he has been since August 2020.

The soccer player’s lawyer, Gustavo Juárez, assured journalists outside the court that they respect the sentence, but do not share the decision. Furthermore, he recalled that Pappa has already been in prison for a year and six monthsso he could seek an early release after two and a half years of serving his sentence, according to Guatemalan law.

The first time that the former player of the chicago fire American was accused of domestic violence in Guatemala was in 2018 by his ex-partner Francesca Kennedy. On that occasion, Pappa publicly apologized as part of the procedural arrangement between both parties.

The former Guatemalan international played between 2012 and 2014 in the SC Herenveen dutchwhere he did not play many minutes, and excelled in American football with the Chicago Fire (2009-2012), the Seattle Sounders (2014-2015) and the Colorado Rapids (2016) before returning to the Municipal of his country.

SPORTS

*With EFE