Spain.- This Monday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Jose Manuel Albaresstated that, at this time, the Spanish government does not contemplate taking any action against the government of Mexico after the statements made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO)

In recent days, in his morning press conference, the head of the Federal Executive Power he proposed to make a “pause” in the relations that the Mexican Republic has with the government and companies of the European country during the remainder of his mandate.

In this sense, almost a week after the controversial statements by President López Obrador, the person in charge of Spanish international policy reported that he had a call with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubonwhom he also saw when he was at the inauguration of the president of Honduras, for which he emphasized that his meetings have always been cordial.

“I had a call with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, I saw him when I accompanied His Majesty King Felipe at the inauguration of the president of Honduras. Whenever we have crossed paths we have had very cordial meetings and I think we all agree to go through there. Therefore, we are not currently considering any other measure,” he said.

Meanwhile, José Manuel Albares pointed out, once again, that the statements made by the Mexican head of state they lack justificationassuring that they “do not respond to the reality of the relationship between two sister peoples with ties of all kinds, ranging from the cultural and linguistic, to the human and economic. At this time these relations are not asking for a pause They are asking governments to accompany what has been an acceleration for at least 15 or 20 years”.

For his part, the Spanish official stressed, taking up the words of the president Pedro Sanchez expressed in a statement, that the Spanish government will continue to defend its citizens and its companies in any situation, although it emphasized that relations between the two countries are good.

“The Spanish government is going to defend its citizens, its companies, and the good name of Spain, against anyone and in any situation. But the relations are good and we want them to continue moving”, he pointed out.

In addition to this, Albares recalled that Spain, today, is the second largest investor in Mexico, with 7,000 companies operating in the Mexican Republic, noting that Spanish investment is above 70 billion dollars. .