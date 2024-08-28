The footballer Juan Izquierdoof Uruguay’s Nacional club, died in Brazil on Tuesday, five days after suffering a heart attack during a Copa Libertadores match against Sao Paulo, the club announced.

According to the criteria of

“With the deepest pain and shock in our hearts, Club Nacional de Football announces the death of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo. We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is mourning his irreparable loss. RIP. Juan, you will be with us forever,” Nacional said in a message posted on the social network X, which was accompanied by a black and white photograph of the athlete.

Izquierdo’s background revealed

John Left. Photo:National Share

Sebastian BauzaDirector of the National Sports Secretariat, spoke this Monday after what happened with Juan Izquierdo and revealed an important fact regarding his background.

Speaking to “#Minuto1” (Carve Deportiva), he said that 10 years ago, within the framework of the Gol al Futuro Program, the current tricolor footballer underwent different studies along with the rest of his teammates.

“In 2014, with the Gol al Futuro Program, Juan Izquierdo underwent studies. Juan was 17 years old, he was playing in Cerro and He had a slight arrhythmia, something that was reported.”

“It is difficult to talk about these issues when there is an entire family behind us in the midst of a situation of great pain,” Bauzá said.

“Medical contact is essential. Nacional has done a great job helping the family and we hope Juan can recover and return to the country. We know the situation is critical but as Catholics we hope for his recovery.”

The head of the National Sports Secretariat also spoke about how we work with these types of situations in our country and said: “The protocol that we work with in Uruguay is very good. The Uruguayan Football Association provided more defibrillators and it is essential to act quickly in the event of a cardiac arrest, but it is also important to be well prepared.”

Discontent in the club

Juan Manuel Izquierdo Photo:EFE Share

These statements generated many repercussions, mainly in São Paulo, where they were not well received by the ranks of Nacional.

The thing is that Nacional was not aware of the situation that Bauzá claimed, and they also consider that it was not the right time to say it. The tricolor medical team, led by Álvaro Arsuaga, as well as Izquierdo’s representatives, reviewed all of Juan’s studies without finding any that had detected an abnormal situation.

On the other hand, Bauzá’s statements also surprised Juan’s parents. They never heard of the incident Bauzá was talking about and they believe that, if it was true, they should have known, since the player was 17 years old at the time; he was a minor.

SPORTS WITH THE COUNTRY URUGUAY (GDA)

More sports news