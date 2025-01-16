The Copa del Rey arrives at the Santiago Bernabéu after Madrid’s failure in the Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid hosts Celta de Vigo this Thursday (starting at 9:30 p.m.) in the round of 16 of the KO tournament. The white team will try to give joy to their fans after the Classic disappointmentin which Barça passed him by, giving him a hand to win the title, against a very solid Celta, consolidated in the middle of the table, who will not be able to count on Iago Aspas.

