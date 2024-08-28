The Uruguayan footballer Juan Manuel Izquierdo He died on Tuesday at the age of 27 in the Brazilian city of São Paulo, where he had been hospitalized since last Thursday with a critical neurological condition.

According to the criteria of

The Nacional player was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital in the capital of São Paulo, where upon arrival he had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator after going into cardiac arrest, which caused irreversible neurological damage.

Since then, doctors have kept him sedated and on mechanical ventilation in an intensive care unit. On Sunday, Izquierdo showed “a progression of brain damage and an increase in intracranial pressure,” although he was still under “neurological intensive care,” according to the medical bulletin. However, his health condition worsened on Monday with a “critical neurological condition.”

Messages by Izquierdo

Juan Izquierdo Photo:EFE AND THE NATIONAL Share

In Colombia, everyone from the Colombian Football Federation to the Association of Professional Footballers, Acolfutpro, has spoken out.

“The Colombian Football Federation regrets the passing of player Juan Izquierdo of @Nacional de Montevideo. The FCF extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates.”

For its part, Acolfutpro stated: “On behalf of all professional footballers in Colombia, we at ACOLFUTPRO send a sincere message of condolence and full support to the family, friends and all Uruguayan footballers affiliated with @Mutual_Uru, on the death of our colleague Juan Izquierdo.”

SPORTS

More sports news