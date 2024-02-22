You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Dani Alves completed a year in prison.
EFE/ Alberto Estévez
In addition, they gave him five years of supervised release and nine years of separation from the victim.
In a hearing in Barcelona, footballer Dani Alves was sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison for the sexual assault of a young woman in the bathroom of a Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022.
In the sentence, notified this February 22, section 21 of the Court condemns Alves, who has already been in preventive detention for just over a yearto four and a half years in prison, five of supervised release and nine of removal from the victim.
In addition, he must compensate the victim with 150,000 euros. He was convicted of the crime of sexual assault.
*With information from EFE
