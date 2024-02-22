The UAE government’s launch of the “Zero-Government Bureaucracy” program represents a new phase in the field of government work, raising its performance standards, efficiency, quality and flexibility to unprecedented levels, and a step to reformulate the system of administrative excellence that crowns the unique Emirati model in future government administration.

This step in the culture of institutional transformation represents a qualitative shift in the government work system, and today it has become one of the highest priority tasks for ministries and government agencies, with the aim of raising the efficiency of their work and facilitating and accelerating the necessary procedures to access their services, in line with the directives of the wise leadership that preceded its era by launching programs. And government excellence initiatives at the local and federal levels.

The program, which is unprecedented in the world, reduces government procedures and requirements and eliminates unnecessary ones. It includes canceling no less than 2,000 government procedures and reducing no less than 50% of the time periods required to complete these procedures, in addition to eliminating all unnecessary conditions and requirements within a year, to be completed. At the end of the current year 2024, evaluating work results and celebrating the best achievements.

The program is not a new creation, as lawyer and writer Habib Al Mulla says: “The program was not a surprise, but rather the culmination of the path of Emirati administrative excellence launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, years ago.” long”.

Al-Mulla describes the program as “mighty” and requires a different mentality to deal with it, especially since the nature of the employee’s work serves the bureaucracy. Therefore, this stage will be a real beginning to change the common mentality in the government work system and will represent a real challenge for employees.

Al-Mulla added: “What distinguishes this program is that it builds on what came before, meaning that government excellence leadership at the level of systems and procedures will be completed and its pace will increase, and employees will be able to dispense with unnecessary long procedures, and thus everyone will work to fight bureaucratic thought and mentality in a gradual and deliberate manner, which will It will contribute to accelerating government procedures.

Habib Al-Mulla praised the financial incentives that were announced and said, “They will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the pioneering and unique initiative of its kind globally,” explaining that there are many governments in the world working to develop their administrative systems and reduce unnecessary procedures, but the Emirati initiative is different in encouraging work teams. By allocating encouraging financial incentives of up to one million dirhams, which is a worthwhile experience and a distinguished approach.”

It is worth noting that the government of the United Arab Emirates recently launched the new UAE Government Excellence Model, to be a unified government reference in the areas of excellence, leadership and comprehensive quality, as part of the annual government meetings held recently in Abu Dhabi in the presence of a number of officials, leaders and ministers in the federal and local governments.

The new model aims to reduce time and effort for the concerned parties, and shorten the number of steps and requirements of the evaluation process. Changes in it include developing a new, simplified evaluation tool that focuses on results and levels of achievement, changing the criteria for attracting international experts and evaluators, and increasing the focus on national competencies in evaluation processes.