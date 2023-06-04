Football | Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not continue at AC Milan

The Swedish legend will say goodbye to San Siro on Sunday.

Swedish football greatness Zlatan Ibrahimovic the time of the Italian club AC Milan is over. The club announced that the 41-year-old legendary goalscorer will bid farewell to fans on Sunday at Milan’s San Siro stadium when AC Milan host Verona in their final Serie A game of the season.

“Tomorrow [sunnuntaina] in the evening, after the last match of the season, AC Milan bid farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a small celebration. AC Milan wants to thank Zlatan for the wonderful moments together,” the club said.

Ibrahimovic will not be seen in the game, as injuries have plagued him this season. Ibrahimovic played in just four matches this season and scored one goal, his 93rd all-time goal in a Milan shirt. Ibrahimovic first played in Milan between 2010 and 2012 and again from the beginning of 2020. He won the Italian championships with the club in 2011 and 2022.

There is no certainty about the continuation of Ibrahimovic’s career, but the Italian media has speculated that the man could play next season in Monza, which is managed by the ex-owner of AC Milan and who brought Zlatan to Milan in 2010 Silvio Berlusconi.