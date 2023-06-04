AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

06/03/2023 – 03:53 pm

Share



After weeks of political arm wrestling, President Joe Biden enacted this Saturday (3) the law that eliminated the risk of default on the United States debt.

That week, Congress passed the “Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023”, which suspends the US public debt ceiling until January 2025 and sets certain budget targets.

Without this legislation, approved on Thursday by the Senate, with a Democratic majority, and on Wednesday by the House of Representatives, with a Republican majority, the world’s largest economy would run the risk of not being able to honor its commitments as of Monday. fair (5).

“Nothing would have been more irresponsible or more catastrophic,” Biden said in his speech on Friday.

“Finding consensus across partisan differences is difficult. Unity is difficult, but we must never stop trying”, added the president, repeating the message of reconciliation that marked the beginning of his mandate and which is now the motto of his campaign for 2024.

What was at stake in this financial tussle with Congress was also very political.

As a candidate for re-election, Biden knows that his first handicap is his age, 80 years old. Now he hopes that, after resolving the problem that almost sent the United States into an embarrassing default, his leadership will be strengthened.

Biden also had glowing words for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, his main opponent in the talks.

For McCarthy, it was about consolidating his authority over a diverse parliamentary group, ranging from moderate conservatives to ardent supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Also a presidential candidate for 2024, Trump advocated a tougher stance in negotiations with the White House.

In the end, each side was able to celebrate a victory. Republicans are pleased that they managed to freeze some spending, while Democrats preserved most social benefits and big investments.

This battle over public finances, which has already taken place during the presidency of Barack Obama, is unlikely to have much influence in the 2024 elections, but it left its mark.

The risk rating agency Fitch kept the valuable AAA rating of the United States under review, lamented the “political polarization” and found “a constant deterioration in governance over the last 15 years”.

Like almost all developed economies, the United States lives on credit and, in absolute terms, has the largest debt load in the world.

However, no other industrialized country regularly faces a rigid debt ceiling that must be repeatedly raised by Congress.























