Football | The referee, who was beaten and kicked by the club manager, roared: “I will not forgive him, never”

The club manager who was beaten by the referee later said that he was sorry for what happened.

Turkey football was shaken last week by an incident of violence in the main league match, when the chairman of the Ankaragucu club Faruk Koca abused by the referee Halil Umut Meleri after the end of the league match.

Meler, one of Turkey's top judges, finally went public this week and declared that there is no point in waiting for forgiveness.

“I will not forgive him, never,” Meler told the BBC's Hurriyet newspaper by.

“I was hit and I fell on the field. But what I will never forget is how I was kicked while lying on the field. And I will never forgive that in any way.”

Koca received a permanent ban from the Turkish Football Association. Ankaragucu was fined two million Turkish lira, or about 63,000 euros, and the club was ordered to play five home matches in empty stands.

Big later announced that he resigned from the position of chairman of the club and said that he was very ashamed of what he had done.

Meler sees that the case could also have positive effects.

“This was a milestone. No one should provoke the referees. We all do our job.”

Turkish soccer leagues were temporarily suspended due to the incident.

The main series continued on Tuesday this week, and the excitement raged again: one of the evening's three matches was suspended when the chairman of Istanbulspor marched his team off the field in protest of the referee's decision in the match against Trabzonspor.