In December, the Spanish brand Zara presented an advertisement for a new clothing collection and was immediately subjected to massive criticism on social networks. Buyers saw in the photo shoot an attempt by the brand to profit from the genocide in Palestine due to hidden references to the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The fashion house Balenciaga faced the same barrage of discontent, whose campaign included calls for pedophilia, and the Victoria's Secret brand was even accused of promoting an unhealthy lifestyle due to its participation in the shooting of plus-size models. Lenta.ru looked into why companies that spend millions of dollars on advertising are still “cancelled” by customers.

Zara was accused of mocking the genocide in Palestine due to the image of a map of the country in the background

Muslims announced a boycott of the world-famous Zara brand – they found details in the photographs that referred to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The social network X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with screenshots of advertisements in which the model posed among sculptures wrapped in fabric reminiscent of Islamic burial clothes. In addition, in the background, users noticed an image of an upside-down map of Palestine.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked Israel, after which the country's authorities declared that the state was officially at war. Israel later began attacking Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip.

“Our suffering cannot be your aesthetic. Our dying children should not be a source of inspiration. Have a conscience and be more humane!” — user @writernextdoor_ was indignant, whose opinion was supported by other potential buyers.

Zara ad with references to Palestine Photo: Zara

The management of the Spanish mass market soon apologized to the dissatisfied audience, and the advertisement itself disappeared from all the retailer’s official social networks. “Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by seeing something in the images that was far from what was intended. Zara regrets this misunderstanding,” the statement reads.

This is not the first time Zara has faced massive customer dissatisfaction. A year ago, the brand angered foreigners with an advertisement with a reference to Russia. Then the models posed for photographers in fur headphones and sweaters against the backdrop of trees and snowdrifts. “What a disgrace! We need to boycott Zara,” wrote numerous commentators.

Louis Vuitton was criticized online due to suspicions of supporting a Russian special operation in Ukraine

French fashion house Louis Vuitton faced similar accusations when it announced an upcoming fashion show in March. The video showed a large flag made in three colors – white, blue and red. In addition, the Latin letter V, the iconic initial of the brand, was printed on it.

Louis Vuitton advertisement with actress Alicia Vikander Photo: Louis Vuitton

It is known that this letter is also applied to military equipment and other objects as a sign of solidarity with Russian fighters in Ukraine. For this reason, the brand was suspected of covertly supporting the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

A fashion house aimed at Russian nouveau riche decided to publicly joke with symbols of aggression Mikhail PodolyakAdvisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky

Unlike Zara, Louis Vuitton management refused to make any apologies, while in response to criticism they published an image of the French flag with the caption “Learn geography” in Ukrainian. However, the publication was later deleted from the retailer’s official Instagram account (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

Balenciaga was accused of promoting pedophilia due to advertising with children and BDSM paraphernalia

Global brands are facing cancel culture for more than just political reasons. Thus, the fashion house Balenciaga, once beloved by A-list stars, almost “sank” due to accusations of promoting pedophilia. In the photographs dedicated to the Gift Shop gift collection, preschool children posed with teddy bears in their hands. The toys were dressed up in lace thongs, leather belts with spikes, metal chains and other BDSM paraphernalia.

Scandalous Balenciaga advertisement Photo: Balenciaga

The most attentive users went further: having enlarged the photo of another advertising post (Garde-Robe campaign), they noticed another strange detail. In the office interior, under the retailer's bag, there were allegedly court documents about “virtual child pornography”, as well as materials from the case of the missing children of Washington.

The reaction to the children's photos was lightning fast – within a few hours the hashtag #cancelBalenciaga became a trend on TikTok and Twitter. Yesterday's fans began accusing creative director Demna Gvasalia of condoning pedophilia: next to a child holding a teddy bear in bondage and with a lock around his neck, in Balenciaga's stories they found a man with a key on his finger

In the wake of growing anger from fans, the brand issued two statements apologizing for the controversial campaign. “We strongly condemn child abuse in any form. We stand for their safety and well-being,” assured the company, which took a whole year to recover from the consequences of the scandal.

Gucci was also accused of condoning pedophilia because of a child's mattress in an advertisement with singer Harry Styles

The Italian house Gucci repeated the fate of its French competitor: an advertisement for the HAHAHA collection, released in collaboration with British singer Harry Styles, appeared on the pages of Gucci. The musician was photographed wearing a T-shirt from his line featuring a Teddy bear in front of a mattress for small children.

Harry Styles in advertising for the HAHAHA collection Photo: Gucci

Shoppers noticed similarities between this shoot and shots from the infamous Balenciaga promotion, in which preschool-aged children posed with similar teddy bears dressed in BDSM paraphernalia. Representatives of Gucci, in response to criticism, called children's furniture and prints part of the performance, and Styles himself did not react in any way to the barrage of negativity, so the indignation of users soon died down.

Victoria's Secret criticized for photos of plus-size models in underwear

Once one of the most successful brands, Victoria's Secret, also found itself in another scandal. This time, the brand's management was accused of promoting an unhealthy lifestyle due to photographs of overweight models in underwear.

Scandalous Victoria's Secret advertising with plus-size models Photo: @victoriassecret

Several plus-size models starred in the advertising of the retailer, which in the era of body positivity began to adhere to the principle of inclusivity. Girls with minimal makeup on their faces were photographed wearing lace lingerie from the brand's new line. However, contrary to the global trend towards naturalness, the advertising still disappointed part of the audience.

“Please, these people do everything except sports,” “This is propaganda of bad eating habits!”, “Very bad advertising of underwear,” numerous commentators noted under photographs of the campaign. At the same time, representatives of Victoria's Secret this time decided to remain silent and left negative statements unattended.