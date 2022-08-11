Friday, August 12, 2022
Football | The former captain of the Swedish national football team died at the age of 64

August 11, 2022
The defender who played for Malmö FF was part of Sweden’s World Cup team in 1978.

11.8. 19:15

Swedish former national team soccer player Ingemar Erlandsson has died at the age of 64 after a short illness. Erlandsson’s death was announced by his former club Malmö FF on their website.

Defender Erlandsson played a total of 69 matches in the Swedish men’s national team between 1978 and 1985. He scored two national team goals. Erlandsson was part of Sweden’s 1978 World Cup final tournament team. Erlandsson was the team captain for part of his national team career.

At club team level he represented Malmö FF throughout his professional career. After his playing career, he was actively involved in different positions in the Malmö club.

Erlandsson was part of the Malmö team that advanced to the final of the European Cup, the precursor to the Champions League, in 1979. In the final, they lost to Nottingham Forest.

