The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) was unfavorable on Wednesday to play the pending match with Argentina for the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar-2022, suspended last year.

On September 5, 2021, officials from the Brazilian health agency (Anvisa) abruptly stormed the playing field of the Neo Química Arena, in Sao Paulo, when they had played 5 minutes into the game, to suspend the duel for the regional pre-world championship due to issues healthcare, in the context of the covid-19 pandemic.

The South American classic was never resumed and Fifa had stipulated in April that the match would be played on September 22, less than two months before the start of the World Cup.

The Brazilians waited on the field to see if the match could be resumed. Photo: Sebastian Moreira. Eph

The request of the Brazilian Football Confederation

The CBF technical commission was unfavorable to holding the meeting, so its president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, said that he will communicate with Fifa “so that the match is not held,” according to a note released on the entity’s website.

“Our priority is to win the six-time championship in Qatar. If the team leadership does not recommend the match, we are going to mobilize so that this does not happen,” added Rodrigues.



Argentina was also not willing to play the pending duel. In the note released on Wednesday, the CBF stated that it will accept a supposed “agreement proposed by Fifa and the Argentine Football Association” not to play the match.

The experienced Brazilian coach Tite he had told the CBF president that he had no interest in playing the match because it could be “harmful for the preparation” for Qatar, with the risk of possible injuries and suspensions.

The suspension of the match between Argentina and Brazil was analyzed by a sports court after members of Anvisa entered the field of play in search of four Argentine players who had not complied with the health safety standards provided for by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tite, coach of Brazil. See also This was Gareth Bale's first goal with LAFC in MLS Photo: Sebastian Moreira. Eph

The game would not change the table of the tie at all

Brazil and Argentina they came in first and second place respectively in the South American qualifiers for Qatar-2022, despite finishing with one less game played.

Tite’s ‘Canarinha’ added 45 points, six more than the reigning champion of America led by Lionel Scaloni. Uruguay and Ecuador were the other South American teams that qualified for the World Cup that begins in November.

SPORTS

with AFP