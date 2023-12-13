Football | Niklas Süle's amazing slide prevented Kylian Mbappé's “sure goal” – will PSG stay on the beach?

PSG are still without goals in Dortmund.

Football The final places in the Champions League will be decided in the last matches of the group stage on Wednesday. The first halves have now been played.

In particular, attention is drawn to Group F, where only Borussia Dortmund has secured a place in the next round. Paris-Saint Germain, Newcastle and AC Milan are competing for the second playoff spot.

After the first half, Newcastle leads AC Milan 1-0 and Dortmund-PSG is still 0-0. With these results, Newcastle would rise to second place over PSG.

PSG played the opening half very aggressively and created numerous goal chances. There were posts and a few other near misses.

The most incredible situation occurred in the 17th minute: the star player Kylian Mbappé passed the goalkeeper and was about to place the ball into an empty goal. Coming from Dortmund Niklas Süle slid towards the goal line and managed to reach the ball and lift it over the goal.

Also in the F block, another extension place is open. FC Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk are fighting for it. At halftime, Porto leads 2–1 and is locked in a playoff spot.

The draw for the Champions League quarterfinal pairs will take place next Monday at 1 p.m. Finnish time.

The story will be completed after the matches are over.