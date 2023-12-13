













PlayStation Plus: In case you haven't played it already, GTA 5 will be part of the December catalog | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The current month's selection is quite varied, as it includes titles from major publishers as well as independent developers, so it is worth taking a good look.

Another very attractive launch on PlayStation Plus in December apart from GTA 5 is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Originthe title developed by Koei Tecmo's Team Ninja for Square Enix.

We recommend: PlayStation already has its Wrap-Up ready that will show you everything you played in 2023.

Nor can one leave aside Mega Man 11 from Capcom, an excellent action and platform game that stands out for its level of challenge. MotoGP 23, by Milestone srl, is ideal for fans of motorcycle racing; This edition has had good reviews.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Apart from GTA 5, Stranger of Paradise and other titles mentioned above PlayStation Plus receives indie titles such as Prodeusa retro First Person Shooter with a lot of action, as well as Grimea Metroidvania with a very particular aesthetic.

Salt and Sacrifice It is a soulslike experience but with a lateral perspective and Gigabash will take players to experience kaiju battles or giant Japanese monsters. There is much to enjoy in December.

The complete list of December 2023 PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium December releases is as follows:

PS Plus Extra and Premium:

Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS4 & PS5)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4 & PS5)

MotoGP 23 (PS4 & PS5)

Metal: Hellsinger (PS4 & PS5)

Salt and Sacrifice (PS4 & PS5)

Moonscars (PS4 & PS5)

Mega Man 11 (PS4)

Gigabash (PS4 & PS5)

Grime (PS4 & PS5)

Tinykin (PS4 & PS5)

Prodeus (PS4 & PS5)

Shadowrun Returns (PS4 & PS5)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut (PS4 & PS5)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (PS4 & PS5)

Fountain: PlayStation.

PS Premium Classics:

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 (PS4)

Thrillville (PS4 & PS5)

Thrillville: Off the Rails (PS4 & PS5)

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS4 & PS5)

Apart from PlayStation Plus we have more video game information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)