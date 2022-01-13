Football HIFK recruited a new CEO from MTV

Jarno Salmivuori will start as HIFK’s CEO at the beginning of February.

HIFK Fotboll AB the new CEO is 47 years old Jarno Salmivuori, company inform on their website.

Salmivuori will move to his new wash from MTV Oy, where he was responsible for the commercial production of sports. In his work, he dealt with the hockey league, Mestis, formula ones and the World Hockey and Football World Championships.

Salmivuori has also been involved in creating the hockey league’s media business for Telia. In addition, he has worked at Alma Media as a customer relationship manager.

International experience at Salmivuori can be found in Hong Kong and Australia, among others. He holds an MBA from Western Sydney University.

Strait of Strait will take up his post in early February.

“When there is a red heart in the shape of IFK’s coat of arms and such a job opportunity opens up, there was no need to think long and hard about tackling the challenge,” the new CEO commented on the club’s website.

“IFK’s history and Finland’s best fans are things on which it is good to build the future. It is essential to focus on the core business and the opportunities created by IFK’s strong brand. ”

Former CEO of HIFK Fotboll AB Christoffer Perret will continue as Chairman of the Board of HIFK Soccer RF.

HIFK acquired new owners at the end of November when Heikki Pajunen, Janne Räsänen, Mirka Lod, Heikki Lehmuskoski ja Jan Holst.

They and other smaller investors form the newly established Stadin Tähdet Oy Ab, to which the majority ownership of the club will be transferred.