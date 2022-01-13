The 2021 has been a great year for the market PC, which according to two different market researches has experienced one growth between 10% and 15% despite the well-known problems of component availability.

If you’ve read our special on the semiconductor crisis, you’ll know that for a variety of reasons it has become really difficult to buy certain products, especially next-generation GPUs and consoles.

Despite this, in the course of the year that has just ended they have been sold between 340 and 350 million PCs: impressive figures, which could have been even higher in a situation of normal availability.

“2021 marked a big comeback for the PC market,” said Jitesh Ubrani, a research manager at IDC. “Demand in emerging markets and global demand remained high during the last quarter, although inventories were a limiting factor.”

According to Mikako Kitagawa, research director at Gartner, PC sales in 2021 saw the biggest increase since 2013, after five years of steady declines that culminated in 2017. That is why it is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels for at least two or three years.