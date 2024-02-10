Erling Haaland's two goals helped Manchester City to a 2-0 home win over Everton.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored his first goals of the year to save Manchester City from dropping points in their Premier League home game against Everton on Saturday. At the same time, the winning streak of Manchester's blues increased to ten.

The away team's defense lasted more than 70 minutes, until the corner kick luckily bounced towards Haaland, who fired the ball into the net with power by Jordan Pickford through the fight. Ten minutes later, Haaland ran powerfully through the Everton defense and completed the 2-0 final score.

The 23-year-old Norwegian suffered a leg injury at the beginning of December, which kept him on the sidelines for a month and a half. Despite that, he leads the league's scoring market with 16 hits.

Manchester City has a head coach Pep Guardiola's according to everything in order. Literally, because the injury list smiles at its emptiness.

Everton is stuck near the relegation line and is currently below it, even if the game performances deserve more. At the end of last year, ten series points were deducted from the club for breaking the financial rules.

Manchester City had time to enjoy the peak position in the league table on Saturday for a couple of hours before Liverpool got on the pitch.

Häntäpää's Burnely was a disgusting guest at the top of the league and created scoring chances at the same pace as the hosts. Liverpool found more quality in their set pieces, which was enough for a 3–1 win. The entire attacking trio Diogo Jota–Luis Diaz–Darwin Nunez waved the goal net.

Luton's six-match unbeaten run was snapped in the struggle for promotion, as jumbo team Sheffield United claimed a 3-1 away win. Sheffield and Burnley are relegated back to the Championship as they are tied last on points and seven points behind Luton, who are just about to retain their top flight spot.

Tottenham's South Korean star Son Heung-Min returned from the Asian Championship in a spectacular fashion, when he scored his team's 2-1 victory against Brighton in the closing moments of extra time.