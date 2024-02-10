The 2024 Goya Awards gala, live | The first guests arrive at the ceremony in Valladolid

Express analysis | Goodbye to Madrid?

The gala in Valladolid extends the Goyas' itinerant strategy. Until 2018 included, the awards had only left Madrid once, to be held in Barcelona. The 2019 ceremony in Seville, however, inaugurated a new era: since then, they have been delivered in Malaga, Valencia, now Valladolid and, next year, Granada. Cities like Palma de Mallorca or Pamplona have also been among the possible destinations at some point in these years. “Direct communication with Madrid; a space suitable for a gala with 3,000 people, and a welcoming attitude from local institutions,” were the criteria that the then president of the Film Academy, Mariano Barroso, pointed out in 2019. Beyond the economic side, when comparing the dedicated response of the public in each new city with the four cats that came to the last Madrid galas, the decision seems more than correct.