Football For Lukas Hradecky, meeting his native Slovakia is not an everyday thing

Teemu Pukki will celebrate his birthday on Tuesday when Finland meets Slovakia at a training camp.

Murcia

Finland to the new captain of the national football team Lukas Hradecky the international match against Slovakia in Murcia on Tuesday night is far more than just an ordinary game.

Hradecky’s family has its roots in Slovakia, and he himself was born in the Slovak capital, Bratislava.

“In the absence of a better one, Meikäläinen was probably chosen as the captain, although it is undeniably great to get the official captain’s career started with this opponent. Last time we lost to Slovakia 1-2. That needs to be fixed now. Slovakia has absenteeism, but still life is steady. I want to show that I have chosen the right colors, ”said Hradecky at a Finnish accommodation in the Murcia golf area.

Hradecky last visited Bratislava in the weekend in February, and he is sure that the whole family, and not just the parents and brothers living in Finland, are on the Finnish side.

Hradecky speaks Slovak, so his language skills will certainly be useful for Finland in special situations when he understands his opponent’s speeches. He has not followed the previews of the match from the Slovak media.

“There will probably be a flap with the Slovak players during the game, but a guy-based acquaintance is not on their team now. I think they know my background too. ”

Hradecky falls on Tuesday to celebrate his birthday Teemu Pukin Hradecky will probably have the main responsibility as a master of ceremonies at the Pukki anniversary celebrations. Hradecky doesn’t want to reveal what to expect from “Tem”.

“Let’s try to give Teme a gift, at least in the form of a profit.”

The Finnish coaching team also received a new extension contract, and Hradecky is pleased that Markku Kanerva with his group is still in the sticks.

“The German European Championships 2024 are, of course, our goal. It’s nice to continue in the familiar pattern at least until then. Rive (Kanerva) has already shown that he is the right type for this group. It was sticky against Iceland on Saturday, but it was just one practice match. ”

“We know what Rive’s level of demand is, and the first step is the start of the League of Nations in June. Last time we got a spare cartridge from that race that we didn’t need at the time, but it would still be a good spare cartridge. Tactical development is happening in our group all the time. ”

Head coach Kanerva has not officially announced Finland’s opening line-up for the Slovakia match, but it doesn’t have to be Albert Einstein to guess Hradecky is between the poles.

“I don’t have an extra spark against Slovakia.”

In the Iceland match Jesse Joronen was at the Finnish finish line. The third goalkeeper in the group is Carljohan Eriksson.

“We talk a lot among the goalkeepers on the national team about our games, such as goals and other situations. Colleagues understand and it has brought a lot. Luckily, I’ve been in the lead role in general, but our other goalkeepers are also part of the whole. That is our resource. At least you have to include Anssi Jaakkola. ”

By the way, the Finnish team’s week together in Murcia is a kind of life hole for players playing abroad, as are the national team gatherings always.

“The weather has just been disappointing. I haven’t seen the sun yet. On the other hand, we are busy and not sunbathing. It would still have been an invigorating little shine. ”

Finland the team has, of course, changed since the summer European Championships, and the newest is Miska Ylitolvawho did not come to Hradecky’s team from the bush.

“I’ve heard of him from HJK From Riku Risk, which I am in regular contact with. Welcome to the crowd, and a great debut. It was hardly the last match on the national team. ”

As a Turku resident, Hradecky is also betting on the next promise to the national team from the banks of the Aura River.

“Niklas Wipe could be the same according to Italian data. My brother Matej would be old on this team too. ”

Finland’s line of defense has also changed dramatically Paulus Arajuuren and Joona Toivion with the cessation, but according to Hradecky, the chemistry is still working.

German with his club Bayer Leverkusen, Hradecky will face Hertha Berlin next, but dropping out of the Europa League was certainly a big disappointment.

“Atalanta was obviously more ready than we were, but the goal for the rest of the season in the Bundesliga is a place in the Champions League. There are seven matches left. The end-of-season matches are always tough, and now we have to face them Felix Magathin gang. Bayern and Dortmund are special, of course, but in the Bundesliga, all the games are big. ”

Hradecky’s contract with Leverkusen will continue for more than a year, but he would primarily like to continue with him. His father Vladimir Vlado Hradecky is primarily responsible for negotiations.

“As long as I can help Leverkusen, I’ll be there. In Germany for as long as possible. ”