The Oscar nominated films revisited in a Rossoneri key. Milan celebrated the night of the statuettes in their own way, with four “titles” adapted to their players. A fun game, which involved the fans who were also asked what was their favorite “film”. The first is “Ibra and the Last Lion”, which plays the verse to “Raya and the Last Dragon”, animated film by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. It is not the first time that Ibra appears on social networks next to a lion: for Zlatan he is an animal to be inspired by (but which in the past has also caused the ire of animal rights activists towards him).