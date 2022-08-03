Football | Cristiano Ronaldo disappeared from the stadium in the middle of the game, and he wasn’t the only one – The team’s coach fumed: “Unforgivable”

Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the stadium in the middle of the match, was joined by several other players, according to reports in Holland. Manchester United’s coach Erik ten Hag commented on the incident as devastated.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was reported on Sunday from the match of his faded team before his time when he was substituted at half time.

Ronaldo was said to have left the entire stadium while United were still on the field against the Spanish Rayo Vallecano at the same time. He was photographed outside with a backpack on his back.

United coach Erik ten Hag revealed on Wednesday the Netherlands’ Viaplay in the interviewthat the Portuguese star was not the only one who disappeared from the scene while the game was still going on.

Dutch magazine A.D writes that several other players were guilty of the same trick. British magazine The of the Guardian according to one of them was Ronaldo’s compatriot Diogo Dalotwho did not play in the match at all.

Ten Hag was not at all satisfied with the actions of his players. He has coached at United just this past summer, but already the ranks of the team seem to be cracking.

“I really do not accept this. This is inexcusable. For everyone,” ten Hag billed according to AD.

“We are a team, and we have to be in the matches until the end.”

Ronaldo did not participate in his team’s first five practice matches at all. He justified his absence with family reasons. However, the Portuguese has said that he wants to leave United.

United begin their Premier League season on Sunday against Brighton.