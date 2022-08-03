The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai will resume the operation of the E102, one of the intercity bus lines, on August 9, with the aim of promoting the full return of life to normal after the Corona pandemic and increasing the demand for urban bus travel.

Buses of the E102 line will start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in the Emirate of Dubai to the Musaffah popular bus station in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where its patrons will enjoy the pleasure of traveling on luxury coaches (Coach) with a train time of 60 minutes.

During the same date, the paths of 8 lines will also be extended as follows: extending the path of Line 24 to reach the International City Bus Station, extending the path of Line 44 passing through the Jaddaf area, extending the path of Line 88 in Dubai Internet City, extending the path of Line C04 through Jaddaf, and extending the path of Line F08 passing through Al Twar area, extension of line F33 through a new commercial area, extension of line F56 in Dubai Internet City, and extension of line X28 in Dubai Internet City. Among other modifications, which will be made at the same time, is to improve the timing of flights according to the planned date of the trip.

Getting around on buses in Dubai is reasonable in terms of cost, in addition to the role of the bus in integrating with other means of mass transportation. Bus passengers also enjoy watching the city’s sights from their seats in comfort and safety, away from the stress and tension of driving private vehicles, especially that RTA’s buses are advanced and modern buses that enjoy durability, comfort and safety.