FIFA has confirmed that the first game of the 2026 World Cup will be played by the Mexican team on the Azteca Stadium field. The highest soccer body in the world confirmed this decision as a sign of respect for the colossus of San Úrsula, where wonderful stories have been written in this sport such as the consecrations of Pelé and Diego Armando Maradona.
Thus, the venue in the country's capital will undergo a total renovation, from head to toe, with the aim of leaving the stadium in much more modern conditions and complying with what FIFA requires. It was expected that work on the Azteca would already be underway, however, Emilio Azcárraga confirmed that all the appropriate movements will begin in the middle of the year.
In interview with W Sports, Azcárraga confirmed that work on the Azteca stadium will begin at the end of May or beginning of June; That is, Club América will be a local club in the Santa Úrsula colossus throughout the semester. The opposite case is Cruz Azul, who were notified that the buildings began in mid-February, for which they signed their return to the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, that is, they were subtly removed.
It is expected that by the end of 2025 at the latest, the new Azteca stadium will be operational and will have FIFA endorsements to be able to host the World Cup in 2026.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Official #Emilio #Azcárraga #confirms #América #moving #Azteca #Stadium
Leave a Reply