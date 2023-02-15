Football | Adeyemi’s stunning solo goal defied Chelsea in Dortmund

Benfica knocked out Club Brugge, who surprisingly survived, in the Champions League playoffs away from home.

Dortmund 21 year old striker Karim Adeyemi was the figure above all others in the men’s Champions League football match on Wednesday, as the home team defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the quarter-finals opener.

The wind-quick Adeyemi ended his long solo run from the counterattack to the goal in the second half in the 63rd minute. Gave him a pass at full speed Raphael Guerreiro.

Dortmund has won all of the seven matches they have played in different competitions this year. Chelsea, playing a weak season in the English Premier League, played cheerfully despite the defeat.

From Chelsea Joao Felix was close to scoring in the 38th minute of the first half after hitting the crossbar.

At Chelsea in the second half there were a lot of chances to score a goal. Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly shot from a good position, but the Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel parried by a half and experienced midfielder Emre Can lute the ball to the safer side of the field.

The Argentinian who made his international breakthrough in last year’s World Cup tournament Enzo Fernandez shot hotly in extra time, but the Swiss keeper Kobel made an excellent save from the top corner.

In the second quarter-final match, Chelsea will travel to Stamford Bridge in less than three weeks in London. A home win and a place in the quarterfinals is almost the lifeblood of Chelsea’s head coach by Graham Potter for the continuation of the employment relationship.

Chelsea is only 10th in the Premier League, and Potter, who was sent to the London club on a quick assignment from Brighton last fall, has a winning percentage below 40.

In the second match on Wednesday, Benfica defeated Club Brugge, who had unexpectedly qualified for the playoffs, 2–0 away.

Benfica’s goals came in the second half in the 61st minute from a penalty kick João Mario and in the 88th minute from a drive through David Neres.