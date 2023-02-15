The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has announced which are the diseases that apply for disability paymentaccording to the Pension 2023 program, for those workers who require lifelong economic assistance due to an illness that prevents them from working.

This pension will be granted to those who prove a thousand weeks of contributions to the Institute, before the application date, and who have suffered from any of the diseases that the IMSS considers excluding work, which may vary depending on the year in question.

For this reason, we share with you which diseases are included in the IMSS 2023 Pension program: cerebrovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, eye diseases, heart conditions, cerebral palsy, kidney failure, diabetes, cancer, HIV, dorsopathies, osteopathies and hip trauma. .

Requirements to obtain the IMSS pension

The IMSS indicates that, in the event that the worker is in a situation of disability, he will be granted a lifetime pension that covers 50 percent of his last reported salary.

In addition, the worker will have to prove their inability to work as an illness, condition or accident that occurred outside of their work, which must be done through a document issued by a doctor and reach a thousand weeks of contributions.

This is because the reform to the Social Security Law and the Retirement Savings Systems Law, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, on December 16, 2020, modified the number of weeks quoted to request the pension, increasing annually twenty-five weeks until reaching one thousand in the year 2031.

The reform also establishes that, for workers who meet the requirements and wish to request the Unemployment pension at an Advanced Age or Old Age for the year 2023, they must prove 800 weeks of contributions at the time of making the request.

For beneficiaries who require financial assistance due to disability, the IMSS makes the IMSS 2023 Pension process available to them, which will allow them to have a lifetime pension that will cover up to 50% of their last reported salary, as long as they prove any of the diseases indicated by the Institute that prevent them from carrying out work.

Therefore, the Mexican Institute of Social Security seeks to guarantee the economic stability of workers who, due to illness, illness or accident, cannot work and require the financial assistance granted by the IMSS 2023 Pension.