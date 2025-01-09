Collagen, as we all know, is a protein that is produced very naturally in the body and is the basis of our skin, hair and bones. Among other things, It ensures that our skin remains quite healthy, young and smooth..

Because it is formed naturally in our bodiescollagen production starts to decrease as our age advances. Other factors, such as sun exposure, smoking, or sugar consumption, also contribute. to collagen loss.

This loss of collagen will result in fine lines and wrinkles, as well as loss of smoothness and shine.. Hence, an extra contribution is more than necessary to stimulate cell renewal processes and reactivate its production, avoiding sagging and loss of elasticity.

Apparently our body has several different types of collagen. The most important, without a doubt, is collagen. type I, which is found in bones and tendons. Of course, we also have:

Collagen type II which is found in cartilage (the flexible material in the nose, ears, and joints).

Collagen type III which is found in the skin, the lining of blood vessels, and the intestines.

Given this scenario, many Spaniards wonder which foods help generate collagen and improve elasticity, in addition to avoiding cramps in elderly people. Well, the Dr. Robert Loveon TikTok, has revealed it.

First of all, he highlighted avocados, which are rich in healthy fats and also in vitamin C and E. “The first is necessary to make collagen, which is the most abundant protein in the body,” the expert pointed out. Additionally, they are excellent for moisturize dry and aging skin due to its natural oils.

Secondly, he pointed out sweet potatoes, which are rich in vitamin A and help protect the skin from sun damage. “It is full of antioxidants like beta carotene and vitamins C and Ewhich protect cells from damage,” the specialist stressed.

Thirdly, he has revealed the wild salmon, a fish “rich in omega 3 fatty acids, which help keep the skin hydrated and smooth“He then indicated the nuts, which They are similar to wild salmon in that “they are rich in omega 3 fatty acids”.

Finally, he has stated dark chocolate, which It is a true nutritional exception. “Fair trade organic cocoa is very garlicky in sugar. It is rich in antioxidants that promote thickness and skin hydration,” concluded Love.