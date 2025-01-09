It has taken ten years, three electoral campaigns and two victories for Donald Trump for him to finally be welcomed into the exclusive club of former presidents of the United States. Not entirely, since looks of distrust and gestures of caution persist. However, this Thursday, during Jimmy Carter’s state funeral, Trump shared jokes and laughter with his immediate predecessor, Barack Obama, in a scene of concord and apparent harmony that would have been unimaginable until 2025, the year in which Trump took office. prepares to return to power. The center of the tribute was, as was logical, former President Carter, with abundant praise in his honor. But all eyes were on the protagonist of one of the greatest political comebacks in the country’s history. Just four years ago, Trump was a pariah after the attack on the Capitol. This Thursday, however, he captured the nation’s attention. Even in the funeral eulogies, indirect veils towards Trump crept in. Biden, standing in front of the casket, solemnly pronounced: “We have an obligation to confront what my father used to say is the greatest sin of all: the abuse of power.” The room remained silent, serious gazes fixed on the coffin. Trump, uncomfortable, moved slightly in his seat, breaking the tense air of the moment. Standard Related News If “We Owe Him Gratitude”: Trump and the other US Presidents Fire Carter David Alandete | Washington Correspondent The former president’s funeral will be in Washington, there will be official mourning at the January 20 swearing-in. The funeral, which briefly distracted the country from the devastating fires in Los Angeles, showed an unusual moment: Trump and Obama, old rivals, laughing together on one of the benches of the National Cathedral. In front of them, Vice President Kamala Harris, now a defeated candidate, gave them a disapproving look as she sat next to her husband. In the same Trump bench, to the right, were Bill and Hillary Clinton, the latter with a serious face, always remembering her defeat against Trump in 2016. At her side were George and Laura Bush, both discreet observers of the scene. To Trump’s left was Melania, his wife, the only member of this select circle born outside the United States (she is Slovenian), who, as usual, seemed to move with reluctance among the rigors of the most traditional political protocol. Mike PenceTrump extended shake hands with everyone, even his first vice president, Mike Pence, with whom he does not speak after the crowd he called before the White House on January 6, 2021, surrounded the Capitol afterwards to trying to lynch him for certifying the result of the previous year’s elections, as protocol required. The attitude of Karen Pence, wife of former Vice President Mike Pence, was notable, who, despite being known for her affable character and deep religious devotion, did not get up from the bench when she saw Donald Trump. His gesture made clear the resentment he still harbors, a reflection of what he considers an unforgivable betrayal by the former president. Biden gave Carter’s praise because he was chosen by Carter’s family due to the long friendship that united them. Biden, who began his Senate career in 1973, was one of the first Democrats on Capitol Hill to endorse the presidential candidacy of Carter, then governor of Georgia. His speech evoked both Carter’s political achievements and personal integrity, underscoring the legacy of a man who, for the outgoing president, marked an era in American history. Biden marked a notable change in the treatment of Trump after his surprising victory on November 5. In an unexpected gesture, he received Trump at the White House, showing an affable and cordial attitude, breaking with the tensions that had defined their relationship. (When leaving the White House the first time, Trump didn’t bother to invite anyone, and just left without closing the door.) Michelle is absentMichelle Obama, who should have sat right next to Donald Trump, was absent of the funeral. According to his spokesperson, he is in Hawaii on a personal commitment. Her gestures of anger and even displeasure during Trump’s inauguration in 2017 are still remembered. Her husband, for his part, seems to have followed Biden’s example. For years, he was quick to warn about the risks a Trump presidency posed to American democracy. In 2011, during the famous White House Correspondents’ Dinner, he made scathing jokes towards Trump, then promoter of the conspiracy theory that he was born in Kenya. To laughter from the audience, Obama declared: “Donald, focus on what really matters, investigating whether we faked the moon landing.” Then he showed what the White House would look like if Trump were to occupy it: golden columns, neon lights and a jacuzzi. That moment marked a point of tension that seemed irreconcilable for the next decade. However, after the recent defeat of Harris, whom Obama actively advised and supported in his campaign, the former president has changed his stance in public. And in the end, there will not be just one Trump presidency, but two, number 45 and number 47. His return to power thus redefines American politics. After numerous tributes in Washington, including a solemn wake at the Capitol, Carter He will be buried in his beloved state of Georgia, where he lived most of his life. Curiously, he maintained a cordial relationship with all the presidents who followed him, including Trump, with whom he had brief but respectful contact. Before dying, Carter expressed his last wish: to see a woman occupy the presidency of the United States. To that end, he voted for Kamala Harris and supported her candidacy symbolically, campaigning within his means. However, that desire remained unfulfilled.

