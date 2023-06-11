The suspect in the knife attack in a park in Annecy (Haute-Savoie) was charged with “attempted murder” and “rebellion with a weapon,” prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis reported on Saturday. He is in pretrial detention. None of the six victims “is in danger of death.”

The man suspected of stabbing six people, including four very young children, in an Annecy park was charged with “attempted murder” and “rebellion with a weapon” and was remanded on Saturday June 10, it reported. prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis.

Abdalmasih H. “did not want to speak”, neither during the 48 hours that he remained in police custody nor before the two investigating judges in charge of the investigation, the prosecutor declared at a press conference, adding that the vital prognosis “was no longer compromised”. for none of the six victims of the attack.

Following two psychiatric examinations, Abdalmasih H.’s condition was deemed “compatible with police custody”. “The psychiatrist verified the absence of frank delusions,” he added, before qualifying: “However, it is premature to rule on the presence or absence of psychiatric pathology at this stage.”







01:28

The prognosis of the victims is no longer vital

As for the six victims, including four very young children, stabbed to death by the refugee in an Annecy park on Thursday, five of whom were hospitalized in serious condition, their prognosis is no longer life-threatening, the official said. fiscal.

Since his arrest, the 31-year-old attacker has not given any explanation and “obstructs police custody”, in particular by “rolling on the ground”. He, too, is “totally mute,” sources close to the investigation told AFP.

On Thursday, the magistrate considered that there did not appear to be an “apparent terrorist motive”, adding that she could not “rule out a senseless act” at the moment.

“It is important to know that he is being questioned and that he is not simply considered delusional,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said Friday night. “He certainly has a motivation that investigators will try to understand,” he told BFMTV.

“Although there is no hearing, the investigations continue,” in particular “to establish his personality, his background and what he has done since he arrived in France,” said a source close to the investigation.

Visit of the head of state

After the tragedy, Friday was marked by the visit of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron to the bedside of the victims. In the morning, the president and his wife Brigitte met with the nursing staff and the families of the three children, hospitalized in Grenoble.

The presidential couple then traveled to Annecy, first to the hospital and then to the prefecture, to pay tribute to all those who provided “help and support” during the tragedy that shook the city on Thursday.

“They were formidable,” said the head of state in an act in which he had the opportunity to express his “gratitude and pride” to the police, firefighters, caregivers and citizens who tried to stop the attacker. “Attacking children is the most barbaric act imaginable,” he said.

This article was adapted from its French version