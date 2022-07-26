Sinaloa.- The child joseph sarabia who fought against acute lymphoblastic leukemia, died this Monday in Sinaloa, family members announced through social networks.

Through a short publication, the family thanked Joseph for all the support and words of encouragement he received in his struggle. Since his story was known for a few years and hundreds of people joined in support of the little one. Some of these philanthropists were members of the Rivera family such as; Juan Rivera and Lupillo Rivera.

“Thanks to all those who in some way were always aware of Joseph, supporting by donating and with words of encouragement, today he leaves us with great regret, FLY HIGH JOSEPH SARABIA”, the family wrote on the Facebook page, “We are all Joseph.”

Josep, who dreamed of being a doctor, characterized himself as a great fighter for his illness. In this hard journey, the little boy received support from many people and even from the artist Lupillo Rivera who, together with various groups, joined the noble cause in 2019 with the concert “Culiacán Unidos por Joseph” that was held at the Livestock Fair.

It should be noted that the Rivera dynasty was characterized by being side by side with Joseph in his fight against cancer, since on several occasions the chain of solidarity created by the brothers of the “Diva de la Banda” could be observed.

Now after the death of little Joseph, Juan Rivera dedicated a few words to his “FRIEND”, who has now taken a different path and to whom he promised “our friendship will be eternal”.

“TODAY is a very sad day. In 2019 we learned about your story and fell in love with it, because of your struggle, because of your strength. Then we saw how you clung to life and together we continued to break down walls until we achieved what we thought we would not achieve. My FRIEND!! Today, God has decided something different for our paths, but our promise is never broken, and our friendship will be eternal”, Juan Rivera wrote on his social networks.

He also pointed out that he will always have Joseph in his memory. “For life, because with your teachings you have marked me forever.”